Anti-encroachment drive begins in Pune’s historic Sinhagad Fort

The Maharashtra forest department started its anti-encroachment drive on the premises of the historic Sinhagad Fort in the early hours of Friday, Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests said.

The anti-encroachment drive began at 5 am, officials added. The department had earlier issued notices to the hotels and food stall operators at the fort asking them to remove the encroachments, but the notices elicited no response. Several meetings were also held by officials in this regard.

During the drive, as many as 135 stalls illegally set up in the vicinity of the fort would be removed. Along with the forest department, the Pune rural police have also deployed a team of personnel at the fort to prevent any untoward incident during the drive.

Situated in Atkarwadi village, the Sinhagad Fort in Pune district is one of the most famous forts in Maharashtra and sees 400 to 600 visitors on weekdays and at least 3,000 visitors on weekends.