scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Anti-encroachment drive begins in Pune’s historic Sinhagad Fort

As many as 135 stalls illegally set up in the vicinity of the Sinhagad Fort would be removed. Along with the forest department, the Pune rural police have also deployed a team at the fort on Friday.

The Maharashtra forest department started its anti-encroachment drive on the premises of the historic Sinhagad Fort in the early hours of Friday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The Maharashtra forest department started its anti-encroachment drive on the premises of the historic Sinhagad Fort in the early hours of Friday, Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests said.

The anti-encroachment drive began at 5 am, officials added. The department had earlier issued notices to the hotels and food stall operators at the fort asking them to remove the encroachments, but the notices elicited no response. Several meetings were also held by officials in this regard.

During the drive, as many as 135 stalls illegally set up in the vicinity of the fort would be removed. Along with the forest department, the Pune rural police have also deployed a team of personnel at the fort to prevent any untoward incident during the drive.

More from Pune

Situated in Atkarwadi village, the Sinhagad Fort in Pune district is one of the most famous forts in Maharashtra and sees 400 to 600 visitors on weekdays and at least 3,000 visitors on weekends.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 11:12:24 am
Next Story

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar attacks Thackerays for ‘silence’ on Shraddha Walkar murder case

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement