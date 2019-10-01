Pune-Singapore air connectivity likely to resume in November

After a gap of close to five months, Pune’s air connectivity to Singapore will resume in November. An international flight will be started by a leading domestic airline, said Pune airport director Ajay Kumar.

On April 17, Jet Airways suspended all its services due to a debt burden of over $1.2 billion. The airline was the first to connect Pune to Southeast Asia and Australia. The services between these two destinations had started on December 1, 2018.

The Pune-Singapore flight enjoyed high traffic and the service was patronised by hundreds from Pune and surrounding districts, comprising tourists, traders, industrialists, engineers, businesspersons, students among others.

“A well regarded domestic airline has shown interest in starting the service between Pune and Singapore. The slot was vacant since Jet suspended its operations. The slots will be given out soon and we are expecting that the service will resume in November,” Kumar said, adding that once a final decision is reached upon, an announcement will be made.

Officials said they were hopeful of a good response as Singapore was a popular destination for Pune’s residents. In fact, Pune recorded the highest number of arrivals in Singapore from a non-linked Indian city.