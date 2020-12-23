Pune: Sing along as Christmas carols go online from 7 pm today

A Pune mall is decked up for Christmas. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

To bring some much-needed Christmas cheer as Pune goes under another night curfew, the city’s popular choir group and music academies have prepared virtual programmes, which begin this evening.

“We could all use the joy and magic of music, especially during this season,” said organisers at The Silver Bells. The holiday choir will present ‘Three Glimpses of Christmas’, a programme that will be streamed on their YouTube channel on Dec 23 at 7 pm.

“This virtual programme is a true labour of love for all of us, one that has been contributed to by 33 of our choir members from across five Indian cities, including Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Malvan, and Mumbai, and six countries — Australia, Canada, Mauritius, UAE, UK, and USA,” said an organiser at The Silver Bells.

Alexander Fernandes and Adrian Machado are the the audio and video engineers for the programme, while Lynn Mendonca is the anchor and Trevor Martin the conductor.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Apart from The Silver Bells, at 8 pm, Jet Set Academy organisers will also present a half-hour rendition of Christmas carols, so that family and friends can bask in the warm quilt of Christmas memories. Catch their programme here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd