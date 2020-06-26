Pune: Since ‘unlockdown’, 265 % spike in cases in Kothrud-Bavdhan, 6 wards see caseload double

Over 2,400 patients recovered in this period, while 132 deaths were reported. (Representational Image) Over 2,400 patients recovered in this period, while 132 deaths were reported. (Representational Image)

Since ‘unlocking’ of the lockdown started at the beginning of June, not only has the number of Covid-19 cases increased across the city, but six of the total 15 ward offices in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has seen the number of patients double in a two-week span, from June 7 to 21.

The sharpest spike of 265.5 per cent was seen in areas under Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office, followed by 187.7 per cent in Aundh-Baner ward area, and 145 per cent in the Warje-Karvenagar area.

Four ward offices managed to keep the increase in new patients to less than 50 per cent, with an increase of only 14.2 per cent cases in Dhole-Patil ward office, 20.8 per cent increase in Bhavani Peth, 24.7 per cent in Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori, and 37.1 per cent in Bibwewadi.

While Kothrud-Bavdhan and Aundh-Baner were among the least-affected areas during the complete lockdown, the number of patients here doubled by June 14, within a fortnight of the easing of lockdown. By June 14, the Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office had registered a spike of 148.2 per cent while Aundh-Baner ward office area had seen a 140.6 per increase in the number of patients.

The growth rate of cases, however, did fall in the four ward office areas of Aundh-Baner, Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Wanawadi-Ramtekdi, Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri, while it continued to increase in the remaining 11 ward office areas.

According to the data, a total of 12,757 samples were tested from June 7 to 13, and 12.7 per cent of them, 1,614, tested positive. From June 14 to 20, the PMC tested 15,659 samples and saw an increse of 16.1 per cent, with 2,518 positive cases.

Over 2,400 patients recovered in this period, while 132 deaths were reported.

