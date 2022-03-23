Pune: Sikh Helpline organises ‘Singh and Kaur’ badminton league

The 2nd Singh and Kaur Badminton League Tournament was held on March 20 at Sanas Sports Complex, Pune. The tournament was organised by Sikh Helpline founder Raj Singh and members of Sanas Badminton Club – Ajay Rawal, Shekhar Yadav, Kedar Fadnis, Girish Rathi, Rohit Kunte, Sandeep Dangi and others.

The main aim of the tournament was to make aware the youth and all others about sports and fitness as well community building.

The contestants were divided into two groups. The first group consisted of novice/basic badminton players with four teams. The second group consisted of skilled/advanced players with three teams.

Both groups competed in a round-robin format. Among the basic players, the Orange team had a very close victory over the Black team in the final. The final score was 120-118.

In the advanced group, the Yellow team defeated the Orange team in a very tight competition. All the participating contestants were honoured with mementoes.

Raj Singh, who was instrumental in organizing the tournament with months of preparation to get players coming in from Raipur, Ahmedabad, Shrirampur and Mumbai, said every participant was handed a colour t-shirt as per size and team.