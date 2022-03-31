Pune: Siblings on way to school killed after pickup truck hits bike

A 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother were killed after a pickup truck allegedly knocked them down from a bike while they were travelling to school near Daund town in the Pune district on Thursday morning. Officials said that the girl was riding the bike.

Officials from the Daund police station have identified the deceased as Naushka Ganesh Shinde, a class 9 student and her brother Aditya, a class 8 student, who hailed from Nimgaon Khalu village near Daund town. The accident took place around 8.30, said officials.

Inspector Vinod Ghuge, in-charge of Daund police station, said: “The two siblings were on their way to their school in Daund. A pickup truck that tried to overtake another vehicle hit their bike. The two fell and suffered very severe injuries.”

The two were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, said officials. Their bike was mangled in the accident, added officials.

Inspector Ghuge added: “We have booked the pickup truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.”