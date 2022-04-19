Siblings aged 6 and 3 drown in canal in Pune

Two siblings aged six and three drowned in a canal in Sortapwadi in Pune district on Monday. The police believe they were riding a bicycle near the canal and fell in after losing control. Their bodies were recovered two kilometres downstream late at night.

The incident is believed to have taken place sometime between 6 pm and 7 pm in Sortapwadi area of Haveli taluka, located around 30 kilometres from Pune city. The siblings were identified as Jagruti Datta Dhawale (6) and Shivraj (3), who resided in Sortapwadi.

Officials said the siblings left their house on a bicycle and did not return for a long time. While searching for the children, family members found their bicycle and footwear on the banks of the canal.

A probe is being conducted by the Loni Kalbhor police.