Pune: Shots fired inside well-known restaurant in Kamshet, four arrested

Four people have been arrested by the Pune Rural police after shots were fired inside a well-known restaurant in Kamshet of the Pune district, said officials Monday. The police have also arrested the owner of the restaurant for telling them that no firing had taken place and hiding the empty cartridges.

On June 24, officials of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Pune Rural Police received a tip-off that some shots were fired late on June 22 at a well-known restaurant in Kamshet near Lonavala under the Maval taluka of the Pune district. A team led by Assistant Inspector Netaji Gandhare launched a probe into the tip-off.

When the LCB officials questioned the owner of Appa Gayake, he told them that no incident of firing had taken place that day. However, an investigation into security cameras installed in the area and statements of people living nearby revealed that on the night of June 22, three people had come to the restaurant. Around 9.30 pm, one of them fired at least two shots in the air. No one was hurt in the incident.

After getting leads on the people seen on the security camera footage, a search was launched for them. On June 25 and June 26, the police arrested three men identified as Rupesh Waghole, 30, a resident of Maval, Lahu Kale, 34, of Khed, and Amol Bhegde, 38, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade.

An officer, who is part of the probe, said that Waghole was the one who fired the shots inside the restaurant. During their search, the police recovered a country-made pistol and some bullets from him.

The probe also revealed that Waghole is a criminal on police records. Officials said that Waghole allegedly fired his weapon to establish supremacy in the area on the night of the incident. Further, the investigation revealed that the owner of the restaurant discarded the empty cartridges from the crime scene. The police have arrested him on the charges of destruction of evidence.

All four suspects have been remanded to police custody.