Award-winning ‘Goshta Arjunchi’, ‘Goshta Abhi-Anuchi’ to feature in Pune short film festival on June 5

Two movies`Goshta Arjunchi’ and `Goshta Abhi-Anuchi’ from a six-part youth-centric series of short films in Marathi will be screened at the 12th Pune short film festival on June 5.

The films are part of the series ‘Goshta Aahe Prithvimolachi’ that has touched upon various situations – social, cultural and familial – which can affect the mental health of youngsters. Hamid Dabholkar’s NGO Parivartan Trust collaborated with Rakhadi Studio last year to launch the short film series.

With mental health issues among youth on the rise, Dabholkar connected with Pune-based filmmaker Anupam Barve and others to make short films. Barve, who directed ‘Gosht Arjunchi’, told The Indian Express that mental well-being is a sensitive issue and these films are an attempt to trigger and encourage youth to begin engaging in conversations about their mental health and wellbeing. “This can happen through conversations with experts, friends and family,” said Barve, who is an associate professor of film direction at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

In ‘Gostha Arjunchi’, a youth in his early 20s, is shown to have started consuming alcohol and one late evening when he returns home is shocked to see his mother destroying the bottle. What follows is a heartfelt conversation where the youngster talks of his frustration about unrequited love and how he started drinking. His mother then tells him to deal with the problem.

Another film ‘Goshta Abhi-Anuchi’, directed by Alok Rajwade, is about a couple in whose life everything seems perfect but in reality, they have drifted away from each other and require counselling.

Barve, along with Maitreyee Kulkarni, Alok Rajwade and Parna Pethe, started Rakhadi Studio. Maitreyee Kulkarni wrote the script while Alok and Barve directed three films. Parna Pethe was the creative producer.

‘Goshta Arjunchi’ was recently shown at the Chitrangan Film and Theatre Festival and won the best film award at the Saiyam film festival in April in Pune. ‘Goshta Abhi-Anuchi’ was shown at Smita Patil International Film Festival in December 2021 and screened in the national competition category at the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival, 2022, at the Films Division in Mumbai on June 1.

All six films can be viewed on Planet Marathi OTT app and website along with Bhadipa’s Visham Khol Channel, Barve said, adding that Bajaj Auto limited has supported this venture.