Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Pune: Shops gutted in fire that broke out in Kondhwa area

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 6 pm, officials said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 26, 2022 6:42:07 pm
The shops include those selling furniture, automobile garage, vehicle body workshop, chilled water jar units and so on. (Twitter/ANI)

A major fire broke out in Pagre Nagar area near Kondhwa in Pune on Monday afternoon damaging five to six shops, including those selling furniture, before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, officials said.

Fire station officer Sameer Shaikh said the fire brigade’s control room received a call at 4.26 pm regarding the blaze, following which 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.

“These are tin-shed shops located in close vicinity of each other. The shops include those selling furniture, automobile garage, vehicle body workshop, chilled water jar units and so on. The cause of the fire is not clear yet,” said Shaikh.

He said that the fire had been doused completely by 6 pm and the rubble was being pulled away to clear the site.

