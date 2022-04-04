Pune: Shopkeeper arrested for selling counterfeit jeans

The accused allegedly kept for sale 512 duplicate jeans bearing the name of a branded company.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a shopkeeper for allegedly selling counterfeit jeans with fake labels of a branded company. As per the press release issued Monday, the accused, Ismail Istekhar Khan (26), resident of Morwadi, runs a garments shop in Pimpri and he allegedly kept for sale 512 duplicate jeans bearing the name of a branded company.