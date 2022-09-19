Pune: 1 dead, 6 injured as Shivshahi bus collides with container at Uruli Devachi

One person died and six others were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Shivshahi bus collided with a container at Uruli Devachi on the Pune-Saswad road in the early hours of Monday.

The police said the container carrying goods was moving out of a godown at Uruli Devachi and the speeding Shivshahi bus on the Pandharpur-Swargate route was passing by the same road. The bus driver lost control and the vehicle collided with the container, they said. The front part of the bus got badly damaged and passengers were crushed inside, they added.

The fire brigade was pressed into service to rescue the passengers. and the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police Namrata Patil confirmed the death and injuries without revealing the identity of the victims. An offence was lodged at the Loni Kalbhor police station.