Pune: Shivajinagar records 13 degrees, winter to exit soon

The city's minimum temperature is likely to be 14 degrees whereas the maximum temperature could settle around 31 degree Celsius on Sunday. (Representational Photo)

The winter season over Pune is almost on its way out, as the minimum temperatures have continuously been soaring during the last few days.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 13 degrees and the maximum temperature was 32.6 degree Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded over the city on Saturday was 159. The SAFAR forecast issued by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has said that the air quality would fall further and the AQI will be 196 on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast hot days along with cloudy sky conditions over the week ahead. The city’s minimum temperature is likely to be 14 degrees whereas the maximum temperature could settle around 31 degree Celsius on Sunday.