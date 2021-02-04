Pune: Shivajinagar records 10.3 degrees on Thursday, tempratures to fall on Friday

The minimum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 10.3 degrees. (Representative Image)

The city will experience haze during the morning hours of Thursday. The minimum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 10.3 degrees, whereas in Pashan and Lohegaon it was 12.1 degrees and 13.9 degrees, respectively.

Air Quality Index measured on Thursday was 156 and it is expected to be around 186 on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the maximum temperature in the city to be around 30 degree Celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperatures would fall to 9 degree Celsius.