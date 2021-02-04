scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Pune: Shivajinagar records 10.3 degrees on Thursday, tempratures to fall on Friday

Air Quality Index measured on Thursday was 156 and it is expected to be around 186 on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: February 4, 2021 11:46:14 am
The minimum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 10.3 degrees. (Representative Image)

The city will experience haze during the morning hours of Thursday. The minimum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 10.3 degrees, whereas in Pashan and Lohegaon it was 12.1 degrees and 13.9 degrees, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the maximum temperature in the city to be around 30 degree Celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperatures would fall to 9 degree Celsius.

