Pune: Shiv Sena leader booked for raping 24-year-old, forcefully terminating pregnancy

Senior Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik has been booked by the Pune Police on the charges of raping a 24-year-old woman after making false promises of marriage to her and allegedly forcing her to terminate her pregnancy, the police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) in this regard has been registered in Pune against Kuchik after the woman recently approached the police. The complainant has alleged that Kuchik raped her on multiple occasions in different places between late 2020 and early 2021 on the false promise of marriage.

Kuchik’s profile on Twitter describes him as the Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena, General Secretary of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (Shiv Sena backed trade union) and Chairman of the Minimum Wages Advisory Committee (MWAC) of the state Government, which is a position of Minister of State rank.

When contacted, senior inspector Anita More, said, “He (Kuchik) has been booked on the charges of raping the woman on the false promise of marriage and later terminating her pregnancy against her consent.”

When asked if Kuchik will be placed under arrest, Senior Inspector More said, “The teams are being dispatched for his arrest.”

Kuchik has been booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).