Pune: Shiv Bhojan scheme not for you, don’t use it, says PMC to staff

The scheme was introduced on Jan 26. The scheme was introduced on Jan 26.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has instructed its staff not to use ‘Shiv Bhojan’, the Rs 10-meal scheme recently introduced by the Shiv Sena-led state government.

In an order issued on Monday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal stated, “The district food and civil supplies officer has communicated to the PMC that government employees are strictly prohibited from availing the benefits of Shiv Bhojan scheme”.

The district administration has further instructed that those working to implement the scheme should also not partake in its benefits. Accordingly, the chiefs of all civic departments have been asked to inform their staff to not have meals at ‘Shiv Bhojan’ centres.

PMC Employee Welfare officer Shivaji Daundkar said the civic administration’s instructions to the staff was in accordance with the district administration’s communication. “We don’t know what action will be taken if civic staff are found to have the Rs 10 meal…,” he said.

A pilot version of the scheme was introduced in districts across Maharashtra on January 26. As many as 1,000 people in PMC jurisdiction will benefit from the pilot initiative.

In December, the state cabinet had approved the implementation of the subsidised meal scheme, a promise made by the Shiv Sena in its manifesto for the Assembly elections. The Rs 10 meal includes two chapatis, one vegetable, rice and daal. The meal is going to be served at select outlets from 12 pm to 2 pm and every district has at least one such outlet.

The pilot initiative aims to cover 18,000 poor citizens and will be implemented for 90 days. Each outlet has to serve a minimum of 75 meals and maximum of 150 meals per day under the scheme.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App