Pune: MLA Sidharth Shirole directs authorities to improve facilities at temporary state transport terminus

Shivajinagar MLA Sidharth Shirole directed the traffic police, state transport department and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to help passengers inconvenienced by the amenities at the temporary state transport terminus at Wakdewadi’s Aarey Grounds. The terminus was shifted to Aarey Grounds on December 30 from its original site in Shivajinagar due to ongoing work on Pune Metro.

Passengers and MSRTC officials have said the temporary terminus lacks many basic amenities and the entrance and exit routes of the terminus see severe traffic congestion. The terminus has separate entry and exit gates but only one is operational.

Work on several facilities at the terminus is underway and the premises is littered haphazardly with construction material. The terminus lacks a proper boundary wall, benches installed at the station were brought from the Shivajinagar site and many are in a poor state.

Shirole visited the new terminus on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner of Police Prasad Akkanwar, officials from the Public Works Department, MSRTC and PMC’s traffic planning department.

“After inspection and dialogue with MSRTC staffers and passengers, we realised the road had to be designed, especially the divider, the footpath needs repairs and a traffic constable should be appointed at the entry and exit routes,” said Shirole.

The administration has also decided to set up a prepaid autorickshaw booking stall at the terminus and a two-wheeler parking facility. “Many passengers still don’t know about the shifting of the terminus and keep coming to the old site in Shivajinagar. Autorickshaw drivers sometimes charge exorbitantly although the distance is just a kilometre. Passengers who deboard the buses find it difficult to get autorickshaws. So, we have decided to set up a prepaid rickshaw booth at the terminus,” said Shirole.

The Pune Metro has proposed to set up a state-of-the-art bus port at the present location and a Metro station will also be built. Currently, the Shivajinagar ST stand occupies 15,700 square metres and the bus stand, workshop and ST office operate from there.

