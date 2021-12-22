Pune sees sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

Pune saw a sharp rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting 202 infections compared to 93 on the previous day, according to the latest data published by the Health Department of Pune Zila Parishad. One person died due to the virus in Pune rural, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus in the district to 19,224 with 892 being out-of-district deaths.

There was an increase in the number of recovered patients at 228, which was higher than Monday’s 151 recoveries.

The maximum new cases were recorded from Pune Municipal Corporation Area (PMC) at 95, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (56), Pune rural (38), Councils (NP) (10), and Cantonment (3). This has taken the total number of cases in the Pune district since the start of the pandemic to 11,40,309.

Currently, there are 1,827 reported active cases in the district with PMC having the most number of cases at 839 followed by Pune rural (506), PCMC (367), Councils (NP) (92), and Cantonment (23). Out of these patients, 562 are currently isolated in hospital while 1,265 are self-isolating at home.

The number of samples tested has gone down in the district over the last three days. While Sunday saw 17,430 tests and Monday 13,403, on Tuesday there were only 11,409 samples sent for testing. Till now, the district has tested 89,56,093 samples.