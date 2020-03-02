Pune: Sharad Pawar inaugurates SPPU’s solar panel-walled building

Sharad Pawar at the event on Sunday. (Express photo) Sharad Pawar at the event on Sunday. (Express photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday inaugurated the solar panel-walled building at Savitribai Phule Pune University. A senior university official said it is the first solar panel-walled building to come up in the country. The new facility, named ‘’Experience Centre’’, has been created at the School of Energy Studies, a department in the university.

“Solar panels made of cadmium telluride photovoltaic cells have been mounted on the glass facade of the structure. With this facility, 14 to 15 units energy will be generated everyday,” said an official.

SolarScape Enterprises LLP, a firm which works in the field, has brought this technology from China and created the model prototype, which will help students conduct research, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.