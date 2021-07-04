Pune: Sharad Pawar inaugurates city hospital

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday met several leaders of nomadic tribal communities at the Nisarg Mangal Karyalay in Pune, where the latter put forward several demands for the welfare of the communities. (Pavan Khengre)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar formally inaugurated Lokmanya Hospitals for Special Surgery’s (Lokmanya HSS) fifth Super Speciality Hospital at Senapati Bapat Road, Pune, on Saturday.

Dr Narendra Vaidya, managing director, and Dr Meetali Vaidya, director of the Hospital, were present at the event. Spread across 47,623 square feet area, the hospital, has a 20 bedded-ICU and nine modular operation theatres, which follow international standards for treating critical patients.

Pawar said, “Pune is well-known for education, IT and now for medical services. During the pandemic, the Pune medical fraternity contributed a lot. We need many such hospitals like Lokmanya Hospitals to help patients lead a healthy life, reduce mortality rates. We appreciate Dr Narendra Vaidya and his team’s efforts to start a well-equipped hospital in Pune with all the essential facilities…”.