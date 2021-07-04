Pune: Sharad Pawar inaugurates city hospital

July 4, 2021 1:11:15 am
NCP chief Sharad Pawar formally inaugurated Lokmanya Hospitals for Special Surgery’s (Lokmanya HSS) fifth Super Speciality Hospital at Senapati Bapat Road, Pune, on Saturday.
Dr Narendra Vaidya, managing director, and Dr Meetali Vaidya, director of the Hospital, were present at the event. Spread across 47,623 square feet area, the hospital, has a 20 bedded-ICU and nine modular operation theatres, which follow international standards for treating critical patients.
Pawar said, “Pune is well-known for education, IT and now for medical services. During the pandemic, the Pune medical fraternity contributed a lot. We need many such hospitals like Lokmanya Hospitals to help patients lead a healthy life, reduce mortality rates. We appreciate Dr Narendra Vaidya and his team’s efforts to start a well-equipped hospital in Pune with all the essential facilities…”.
