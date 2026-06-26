Woman alleges ‘quid pro quo’ sexual harassment at Pune Spanish firm, says she was fired

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an inquiry into the woman's sexual harassment complaint and assured that action would be taken against those guilty.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneJun 26, 2026 03:24 PM IST
Pune sexual harassment case, Pune quid pro quo sexual harassment case, workplace sexual harassment, Spanish multinational Pune, quid pro quo harassment, POSH Act, Maharashtra workplace harassment, Devendra Fadnavis inquiry, Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Pune HR harassment case, Indian express newsThe Pune woman has said she was pressured to sign the termination letter and threatened with damage to her career when she refused. (AI generated image)
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A woman has filed a police complaint alleging that she was subjected to “quid pro quo” sexual harassment by senior officials at a Spanish multinational company in Pune district, claiming she was promised salary hikes and promotions if she became “closer” to them, and was later terminated after raising objections.

In a complaint lodged at the area police station on May 5, the woman alleged that the company’s HR head and CEO subjected her to unwelcome advances after she joined the firm in March 2024. She claimed she was promoted to the HR/Admin Executive position in September that year.

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According to the complaint, the alleged harassment began in December 2024, when the two officials started making objectionable remarks, attempted to get physically close to her, and looked at her with “wrong intentions”. She described it as a case of “quid pro quo” sexual harassment.

Constant humiliation

The woman further alleged that she was repeatedly humiliated between May and November 2025 and threatened with termination. She claimed she submitted written complaints to the company’s management in June, September, and November 2025, but no formal inquiry was initiated.

However, she alleged, her services were terminated on April 16 this year on the grounds of “role redundancy”. She further claimed she was pressured to sign the termination letter and threatened with damage to her career when she refused.

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The woman submitted copies of email exchanges, WhatsApp messages, voice recordings, and other documents along with her police complaint.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the complainant said, “As I refused to sign the termination letter and decided to go for legal options against the harassment done to me, the company set up an internal committee (IC) for an inquiry. But I came to know that my cross-examination would be conducted by the respondent (the person who harassed me). I have raised objections to it…. I also submitted a complaint to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.”

CM’s assurance

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Meanwhile, Manisha Kayande of the Shiv Sena raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Thursday, demanding strict action against the Spanish multinational company and the individuals involved in harassing the woman.

Replying to Kayande, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a senior officer would conduct an inquiry within 15 days and assured that action would be taken against the company or individuals found guilty.

Also Read | FIR against firm executive director, 4 others in alleged molestation case

The woman said that after the chief minister’s statement, she received a call from the district-level Local Complaints Committee (LCC), constituted under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, to examine workplace sexual harassment complaints. “I have not yet received any calls from the police,” she added.

The Indian Express has reached out to the company for its response. This report will be updated when a response is received.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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