Woman alleges ‘quid pro quo’ sexual harassment at Pune Spanish firm, says she was fired

The Pune woman has said she was pressured to sign the termination letter and threatened with damage to her career when she refused. (AI generated image)

A woman has filed a police complaint alleging that she was subjected to “quid pro quo” sexual harassment by senior officials at a Spanish multinational company in Pune district, claiming she was promised salary hikes and promotions if she became “closer” to them, and was later terminated after raising objections.

In a complaint lodged at the area police station on May 5, the woman alleged that the company’s HR head and CEO subjected her to unwelcome advances after she joined the firm in March 2024. She claimed she was promoted to the HR/Admin Executive position in September that year.

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According to the complaint, the alleged harassment began in December 2024, when the two officials started making objectionable remarks, attempted to get physically close to her, and looked at her with “wrong intentions”. She described it as a case of “quid pro quo” sexual harassment.