Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Pune: Man, 65, held for sexually assaulting minor with special needs

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 1, 2022 1:17:49 pm
A 65-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl with special needs in Pimpri-Chichwad on Monday.

His 28-year-old accomplice, who allegedly helped the accused drag the girl behind a heap of soil next to a public road before the assault, has also been arrested.

The incident came to light after a few passers-by spotted them.

The two accused, who work as labourers, live in the same slum area as the girl.

The investigating officer of the case said, “On Monday afternoon, the two accused forced the girl to go with them… they dragged her behind a heap of soil. The 28-year-old restrained her as the 65-year-old sexually assaulted her and forcibly performed oral sex. Some people, who were passing by, were alerted by the girl’s screams and that’s how the incident came to light.”

The two persons were then taken to the police station and placed under arrest under Indian Penal Code(IPC) Section 377. They have been remanded to police custody.

