Pune sex racketeer Kalyani Deshpande gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment in MCOCA case

A special court in Pune convicted notorious sex racketeer Kalyani Kalyani alias Jayshree alias Tina Umesh Deshpande (52) and sentenced her to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday.

Additional public prosecutor Vijay Fargade said that special judge S R Navandar had held Deshpande and two others guilty in a prostitution case booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking (PITA) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on her.

Currently lodged in the Yerwada jail, Deshpande has been in custody since her arrest by the Pune police in August 2016 in connection with a sex racket operated from a residential area in Kothrud. Police also arrested her two aides, Ravi Tapase and Pradip Gawli, in the case under PITA sections. In October 2016, police invoked MCOCA against the accused in the case.

One of the most notorious sex racketeers in Pune, Deshpande has been on police records since 2000 and named in about 24 criminal cases. She operated Venus Escorts from her bungalow in the Sus area. She had built a strong network among hoteliers and organised crime syndicates as well as agents supplying foreign women for prostitution, according to police. Her close aide Anil Dhole, who used to bring girls from Mumbai for prostitution, was murdered at the bungalow in December 2007.

She was also booked in a criminal case in Mumbai. The MCOCA was first invoked against her after her name cropped up in a murder case registered at Haveli police station. But she was discharged from it later.

Police sources said that Deshpande had wanted to make a film based on her life to tell the world how “she had been forced into flesh trade”. She had reportedly announced that the film was being shot in Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad but did not reveal its title. She claimed that police were trying to exploit her.

Deshpande reportedly told police that she hailed from an ordinary family and got married to an autorickshaw driver, adding that her family’s urgent needs for money was what dragged her into the sex racket. She had also put up flex hoardings in the city in April 2012 to show her interest in social work.