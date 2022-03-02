Pune: Sex racket busted, two arrested

The Pune city police have arrested two persons from Jharkhand for allegedly operating a sex racket and resuced two women. The police have identified the accused as Kuldip Mahto (26) and Jayshankar Sav (20). They were residing in Thane and Mumbai respectively, said the police.

The police said the accused were allegedly trafficking women from other states to Pune for flesh trade.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch, led by senior inspector Arvind Mane, sent a decoy customer to meet the accused who were suspected to be operating the sex racket.

The accused came to Viman Nagar in a tourist vehicle with two women and they asked the decoy customer to book rooms in a hotel, said the police. The police team laid a trap at this hotel and arrested the alleged sex racketeers on Monday.

An offence was lodged against the duo at the Yerwada police station as per IPC sections 370, 34 and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.