Pune: Sex racket busted, three arrested; three women rescued

The social security cell of the Pune city police’s crime branch busted a sex racket operating in Bhekrai Nagar area of Hadapsar and rescued three women, including two Bangladeshis. Three agents, including two hailing from Bangladesh, were arrested.

Advertising

Acting on a tip-off received by senior police inspector Manisha Zende, a crime branch team raided an apartment in Sahil Heights, Ganga Nagar in Bhekrai Nagar, Hadapsar on Friday evening.

Police found three women at the spot — one from West Bengal and two from Bangladesh. The girls were rescued and sent to Rescue Foundation in Mohammedwadi after following the legal procedures.

An FIR has been lodged in this case against three persons who allegedly lured the women to Pune from their native places to push them into prostitution.

Advertising

The accused have been identified as Noor Islam Angur Shaikh (26) of Murshidabad in West Bengal and Mohammed Rabi Shaikh (28) and Allamin Jamir Shaikh (25), both natives of Khulna in Bangladesh.

The trio were booked by the Hadapsar police station under sections 370, 370 (a) of the IPC and under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Police are further investigating to find out how the accused lured the girls from Bangladesh and West Bengal to Pune. Police are also trying to find out how the two agents from Bangladesh crossed the border and came to India and then to Pune with the two girls.