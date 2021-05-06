Pune: Sex racket busted in Koregaon, 9 women ‘rescued’

The woman told the police that she was lured into the escort service by Monty and he kept them at a hotel in Hinjewadi. The police then raided the hotel and rescued five more women. (Representational Image)

PUNE CITY police busted a sex racket operating at two locations under the garb of a spa in the plush Koregaon Park area.

The police have arrested two persons in this connection and rescued nine women, who had been allegedly lured into prostitution by the sex racketeers.

The women were sent to a rescue centre as per the legal procedure.

Acting on a tip-off, the police sent a decoy customer to Yognidra Spa and Femina Spa in Koregaon Park on Wednesday and found that prostitution was on at these two places, a press release said on Thursday.

A team of social security cell, led by Senior Police Inspector Shilpa Chavan, then raided the two places.

Shubham Premkumar Thapa (22) and Aftabuddin Naruddin (27), managers of Yognidra Spa and Femina Spa respectively, and both natives of Assam, were arrested.

The police have launched a search for other accused Chand Bibi, Ramjan Mujawar and Abdul Asif. An offence was lodged against the accused at the Koregaon Park police station.