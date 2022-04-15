Pune sex racket busted at spa: Manager held; 6 rescued

PUNE CITY police have busted a sex racket operating from a spa centre in Aundh. Police have arrested the manager of the spa and rescued six women, including four from Thailand.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of social security cell of the crime branch sent a decoy customer to Ora Spa in Aundh, said a statement on Thursday. After confirming prostitution at the site, cops raided the spa and arrested the manager, Shyam Pawar (32) of Lonavla. Police then rescued two Indian and four women from Thailand who were allegedly lured into the racket.

An offence was lodged at the Chaturshringi police station under sections 370, 34 of IPC and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Police said they have also booked Manish Ishwar Mutha of Kondhwa and Rahul Jigjani for allegedly running the sex racket.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Puranik of social security cell said, “Visa details of the four women are being probed. The court has remanded the spa manager to police custody till Saturday. Pawar and Jigjani are yet to be arrested.”