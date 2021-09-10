Pune: Sex racket running at Baner spa busted, eight women ‘rescued’, say police

The crime branch of the Pune city police has busted a sex racket operating out of a spa in Baner area. Two persons were arrested and eight women, who were allegedly lured into the sex racket, “rescued”.

As per a press release, the Pune city police had sent a decoy customer to Kanak Spa located at the Surya Prakash bungalow at Balewadi Phata in Baner on Wednesday.

After the decoy customer confirmed flesh trade at the spot, a team of social security cell of the crime branch, led by inspector Shilpa Chavan and sub-inspector Shridhar Khadke, raided the spa and arrested a 45-year-old woman running the spa and also its manager Nikit Agarwal (24).

The police said eight women from different parts of the country who were lured into sex trade at the spot were rescued. Also, material worth Rs 9,200 was seized.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged in this case at the Chaturshringi police station. The accused have been booked under sections 370, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).