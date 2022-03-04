Pune Sex racket: ‘Agent’ held, 4 women rescued

PUNE CITY police have busted an alleged sex racket and rescued four women, including a foreigner from Uzbekistan. They have also arrested an alleged ‘agent’, Madan Sanyasi (28), who hails from Assam.

An FIR has been lodged at the Vimantal police station under Sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). A press release on Thursday said that following a tip-off to police naik Sachin Jadhav, a team of Vimantal police station headed by senior inspector Bharat Jadhav laid a trap in Sakore Nagar area on Wednesday.

Police arrested Madan when he arrived with four women in different auto rickshaws. Apart from the Uzbekistan native, two women from Nepal, and one from Mumbai were allegedly lured into the flesh trade. They were rescued and taken to a rehabilitation centre. Police have seized cell phones and some cash. “We have not yet got any documents from the Uzbekistan woman. So it is not known yet when she came to India,” said inspector Mangesh Jagtap, the investigation officer.