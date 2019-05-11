Pune: Sewa Mitra Mandal holds weddings for 2 differently-abled couples

Written by Shivangana Chaturvedi

Advertising

Working with the aim of raising awareness and uplifting the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society, the Sewa Mitra Mandal organised a marriage ceremony for two differently abled couples at Sewa Mitra Mandal Bhawan, Shukrawar Peth, on Friday.

One couple is visually impaired while the other is physically handicapped. The organisation, established in 1965, has been working to raise awareness on issues concerning life, education, science and innovation. The mandal organises different sociocultural programmes throughout the year in order to raise awareness and uplift underprivileged sections of society.

This is the seventh year of such a celebration. Various differently abled couples have been married in the last six years by the mandal.

“Every person deserves a good marriage. The society stigmatises disability in a way that they are denied everyday joys of life. We initiated this with the basic idea that if no one stands to celebrate their happiness with them, we would. We fund their marriages, organise the ceremony, share their happiness and celebrate it with joy and excitement. We become a part of their family. This brings contentment not just to them but to us too,” said Shirish Mohite, a member of Sewa Mitra Mandal.