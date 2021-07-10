Pune: Several injured as truck runs into vehicles near Navale Bridge

The truck hit three auto-rickshaws and four cars before overturning and causing a traffic jam for some time.

A speeding truck lost control and rammed into seven vehicles near Navale Bridge on Mumbai-Bangalore Highway in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. Several persons were injured in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

A First Information Report (FIR) about the incident is being lodged at the Sinhagad Police Station.As per the police, the driver of the truck, heading to the highway from Katraj, lost control near the Navale Bridge at around 7.30 am.

The truck hit three auto-rickshaws and four cars before overturning and causing a traffic jam for some time.

A team of Sinhagad Police Station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the mishap. Cops controlled the situation and took the injured persons for treatment.