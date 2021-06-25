Pune: Several colleges under SPPU seek permission to wind up professional courses

The management council of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will decide on the request from several colleges who have asked for permission to shut down courses or even entire colleges in its meeting on June 26 (Saturday).

Among those who sought permission to close down are Dr D Y Patil College of Engineering and Innovation, Maval which runs two courses of BE (mechanical) and BE (civil), Vikhe Patil Foundation’s Pravara Center for Management Research and Development which has an MBA course with intake capacity of 120 students, the Bachelor of Architecture course at Pravara Rural Education Society’s College of Architecture, Mohu, Vidya Pratisthan’s Indapur College of Architecture and the BE degree in electronics and telecommunication at Gopinath Munde Institute of Engineering Education and Research, Nashik.

Over the last few years, colleges and institutes offering professional courses have been consistently closing down across India due to falling demand for engineering, MBA, architecture seats.

Data from the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell shows nearly 45 per cent of seats in first-year engineering courses have remained vacant, with over 95 per cent of vacancies in private unaided engineering institutes. Last year, of the 55,000 vacant engineering seats, more than 54000 were in private institutes. On average, at least 50 engineering colleges have been applying for closure every year which prompted even the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to stop allowing new engineering colleges from 2020-21.

As for management courses, one in every three available MBA and MMS seats finds no takers in the academic year 2020-21, the CET data shows.

Experts said that an overall trend of decreasing demand for such courses coupled with the unaffordability of professional courses in a post-pandemic world might have led to this situation.