Pune: Seven-year-old girl raped inside temple

A seven-year-old girl was raped in a temple in Pune on Monday night. The mother of the victim lodged a first information report on Thursday morning, after the girl told her parents about the incident.

According to the complaint, the girl was playing in a temple near her residence when an unidentified person reached the spot. He forcibly took her to a corner of the temple and allegedly raped her.

The girl told her parents about the incident on Thursday, said police. Her mother approached police and filed a complaint. Police have booked the unidentified accused under section 376 (2), (I), (J) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

