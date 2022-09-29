Pune: Seven-year-old girl goes missing, father held for murder

The probe into the disappearance of a seven-year-old girl from a village in Shirur taluka of Maharashtra’s Pune district has revealed that she was allegedly murdered by her father, who pushed her in a river.

Pune Rural police have arrested the victim’s 32-year-old father, who is a daily wage worker.

Officials said that the seven-year-old girl was reported missing by her mother from a village in Shirur taluka Tuesday. As the police launched a probe, they found that the movements of the father were completely different from what he had told them in the initial investigation. The police then zeroed in on the father as the suspect.

“In the footage of one of the security cameras in the area, the father was seen walking with the girl towards a bridge on the river. He is seen carrying a gunny back on his shoulder. In the other footage, he is seen coming from the bridge alone without the girl and the bag. The father was subsequently placed under arrest. Primary probe suggests that the father murdered his seven-year-old daughter.” said a police officer, who is part of the investigation.

Officials said that the man is suspected of throwing the child in the river the same day she was reported missing. He was placed under arrest Wednesday on murder charges.

“Prima facie it seems that the father killed the daughter following various domestic issues, including financial woes of the family. Further probe is on,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to trace the girl’s body and have launched a search for it but are facing difficulties due to heavy rain in the area over the last two days.