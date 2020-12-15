Pune: Seven women arrested for ‘robbing bus passenger’; police suspect role in similar crimes over years

When the police were called by fellow passengers, the beat marshalls from Hinjewadi police station rushed to the bus and detained the seven women who were trying to flee. (File)

Seven women have been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman after picking a quarrel with her on a bus in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. The arrest has prompted the police to launch a probe into a series of similar highway robberies in which the accused are suspected to have picked quarrels with bus passengers and robbed them of their valuables.

On Sunday afternoon, a 37-year-old woman who was travelling from Karad to Mumbai was robbed of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.8 lakh by a group of seven women who had boarded the bus near Hinjewadi, police said. The women picked a quarrel with the passenger and then snatched her cash and gold ornaments while they were arguing, police said. When the police were called by fellow passengers, the beat marshalls from Hinjewadi police station rushed to the bus and detained the seven women who were trying to flee.

Inspector Balkrishna Sawant of Hinjewadi police station said, “After their arrest, the seven women were produced before the court and remanded to our custody. Our primary probe suggests these women have been involved in multiple such incidents in the past on highways in which they have used the same modus operandi. We have started gathering information on such robberies, including one three years old where the complainant has identified these women. We have reasons to believe that the women have given us false names and addresses. But our teams are working on clues to unearth the past crimes committed by these women.”

