Pune: Seven sandalwood trees stolen from Ammunition Factory, cops suspect same gang stole trees from HEF

Police sources said a total of 15 sandalwood trees being stolen from AFK and HEF premises point to security lapses at these sensitive establishments.

Seven more sandalwood trees were chopped down and stolen from the high-security premises of the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK) recently. Purushottam Kumar (58), a junior works manager at the AFK, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Khadki police station on Monday.

Last week, an FIR was lodged at the Khadki police station about the theft of eight sandalwood trees from the premises of the High Explosives Factory (HEF) in Khadki. Ketan Patange, a junior works manager who is also the head of HEF’s security section, has lodged the complaint in this case at the Khadki police station.

Police said both the thefts at AFK and HEF took place between 6 pm on June 19 and 6 am on June 20. Police suspect that the same gang of sandalwood thieves was involved in both incidents.

According to Kumar’s complaint, seven sandalwood trees of diameters ranging from three inches to six inches, located in the Boat club area of AFK, were chopped down and stolen by unidentified persons. The stolen sandalwood is estimated to be worth Rs 20,000.

Patange’s complaint mentions that eight sandalwood trees estimated to be worth Rs 70,0000, located in the magazine region inside the HEF, were stolen. In both FIRs, police have booked unidentified accused under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police Sub-Inspector Vikas Shinde, investigating officer of the AFK case, said, “AFK officials lodged the FIR after conducting an internal inquiry into the sandalwood thefts. We have initiated an investigation…”.

Police sources said a total of 15 sandalwood trees being stolen from AFK and HEF premises point to security lapses at these sensitive establishments.