Pune: Seven members of family, including three children, killed in highway accident

Seven members of a family, who were travelling to Mumbai from Dharwad in Karnataka, were killed an accident on Wednesday after their SUV rammed into a tree on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway. The deceased include three children.

Officers from Satara district police said that the accident took place around 1am at Kashil village, located around 140 kilometres from Pune. Two members of the family were to leave for Hajj, and the others were to see them off at Mumbai.

While the driver of the car is currently being treated for multiple serious injuries, all seven passengers — two men, two women and three children —have been killed.

Assistant inspector Chandrakant More of Borgaon Police station in Satara said, “The accident took place around 1am. Based on the extent of damage the car has suffered, it seems it was moving at a very high speed. None of the family members survived. The driver is currently being treated for critical injuries. The driver seems to have lost control due to some reason and the car hit a tree after it veered off the road.”

Police said that six persons were killed on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries after being taken to hospital.