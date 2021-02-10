Pune: Seven illegal structures demolished in Sangvi area

PCMC's action against such illegal structures is always welcome. The illegal structures are putting strain on civic resources", said Jagtap. (Express Photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished seven illegal residential structures in Sangvi area, the stronghold of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.

PCMC Deputy Engineer Vijay Bhojne said the demolition drive was carried out in Sangvi and nearby areas. “We demolished seven residential structures. The illegal structures included extensions as well as new constructions,” he said. Bhojne added that the drive will continue across town.

According to civic activists, Sangvi and Gurav Pimple have the largest number of unauthorised constructions.

When contacted, Jagtap said, “I never supported unauthorised constructions. People have illegally constructed huge buildings on a few gunthas of land. PCMC’s action against such illegal structures is always welcome. The illegal structures are putting strain on civic resources.”

