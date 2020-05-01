Pune: Seven die,102 new cases recorded

On Thursday, nine persons were also discharged from Sassoon General Hospital in addition to another 44 who have recovered and discharged. (Representational Photo) On Thursday, nine persons were also discharged from Sassoon General Hospital in addition to another 44 who have recovered and discharged. (Representational Photo)

SEVEN PERSONS died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pune district on Thursday. Of them, two patients were from outside Pune but succumbed to the infection at city hospitals. A total of 102 fresh cases were recorded with the tally of positive cases at 1,697.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also listed the death of a 58-year-old woman from Raviwar Peth, who died late on April 29 at KEM hospital, on Thursday.

A 40-year-old woman from Kasba Peth died at the district hospital in Aundh. She was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and was referred from Naidu hospital.

A 47-year-old man from Parvati Darshan, who was admitted to Naidu hospital, also died. He was suffering from severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

In another case, a 53-year-old woman from Bigwan, Indapur tehsil, died at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. She was admitted on April 27 and died of severe acute respiratory distress syndrome with multiorgan failure.

A 76-year-old woman from Kolhapur, who was admitted to Bharti hospital on April 26, also died.

A 66-year-old man from Ambedkar Nagar, who was admitted to Bharati hospital on April 29, succumbed to the COVID-19 related complications.

A 53-year-old man from Bhawani Peth, who was symptomatic since April 25 and admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 28, died on April 29, but his report tested positive on Thursday. The person was hypertensive, had morbid obesity and seizure disorder. This is the 61st death at Sassoon.

On Thursday, nine persons were also discharged from Sassoon General Hospital in addition to another 44 who have recovered and discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd