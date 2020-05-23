Pune: Seven Covid-19 deaths, toll now 264

Four of the seven deaths occurred on Saturday. (Representational Photo) Four of the seven deaths occurred on Saturday. (Representational Photo)

Seven deaths from coronavirus were reported in Pune district on Saturday. The toll has now risen to 264. A total of 269 new positive cases were found on Saturday, with the total number of active cases rising to 5,436.

Four of the seven deaths occurred on Saturday.

These include a 67-year-old woman from Phursungi, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 18. She had diabetes. A 59-year-old woman from Koregaon Park, who was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on May 13, and a 52-year-old man from Shukrawar Peth, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 19. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. Also a 51-year-old man from Ganj Peth, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 12. He had hypertension and diabetes.

In another case, a 61-year-old man from Sadashiv Peth, who was admitted on May 21 to Naidu Hospital, died on May 22 . The death was reported Saturday. In another case, a 65-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 21, died on May 22. She had acute kidney injury.

A 61-year-old man from Shukrawar Peth, who was admitted on May 11 to Poona Hospital, also succumbed on May 22. He had diabetes and acute kidney injury.

50 new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad

On Saturday, Pimpri-Chinchwad saw the biggest spike in coronavirus patients with as many as 50 new cases reported. Of these, 26 are from Anandnagar slum near Chinchwad station.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old doctor in a civic-run hospital has also tested positive. He was admitted to YCMH hospital. A nurse from a hospital in Yamunagar also tested positive.

