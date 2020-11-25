Pune: Seven arrested for ‘fishing illegally’ in Ujani dam backwaters

Police have booked the accused under sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Irrigation Act.

Pune Rural Police have arrested seven persons for allegedly fishing illegally in the backwaters of Ujani Dam. An offence in this case has been lodged at the Indapur police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a four-wheeler on Indapur-Akluj bypass road on Monday afternoon. The police team, along with Irrigation department officer Sanjay Mete, questioned the vehicle driver and the others nabbed along with him.

They found that without seeking the requisite permission from the government, the seven men were allegedly fishing in the backwaters of Ujani dam at various villages, and selling the fish. Police seized 48 bags with dried fish of different varieties, worth Rs 6.2 lakh, from their possession.

Police then arrested the seven persons, identified as Narayan Banare (43), Rohidas Banare (21) Lakshman Banare (23), Vilas Banare (19), Vitthal Gavhane (26), Balasaheb Chitare (35), and Eknath Vichare (32) in this case, while one accused, Akash Banare, is on the run.

Police have booked the accused under sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Irrigation Act.

