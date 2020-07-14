Pune: Server issues, technical glitches mark CBSE Class XII results

Omkar Joshi, who topped the pure Science stream from DAV Public School, Pune with 98 per cent, said, “With the server crashing multiple times, I came to know from my school that I was the school topper before I could access my result.” (Representational) Omkar Joshi, who topped the pure Science stream from DAV Public School, Pune with 98 per cent, said, “With the server crashing multiple times, I came to know from my school that I was the school topper before I could access my result.” (Representational)

As families in Pune are grappling with the pressure of an impending lockdown from midnight on Tuesday, Class XII students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and their families had an additional headache as results came out on Monday.

With all official websites and even the Umang app facing technical issues, students couldn’t access their results for hours. Many schools also complained that they did not receive their overall and student results from the Board until late in the evening.

Omkar Joshi, who topped the pure Science stream from DAV Public School, Pune with 98 per cent, said, “With the server crashing multiple times, I came to know from my school that I was the school topper before I could access my result. It was overwhelming.” He said he wants to pursue arts for his undergrad studies.

At Joshi’s school, all 214 students who appeared for the exams passed, with 39 students scoring above 95 per cent. Neha Chanani (97.2 per cent) emerged as the topper from the Commerce stream.

Sankriti School (Bhukum) saw 100 per cent results and 45 per cent of the batch scored above 90 per cent marks, with Aakar Jain from the Science stream emerging as the school topper (97 per cent marks). The average of the batch was 85 per cent, said principal Neha Teredesai.

At Delhi Public School, Pune, which attained a 100 per cent result as every year, Shakti Tupe emerged as the top scorer in Humanities with 98.2 per cent, Mahika Singh in the Commerce stream with 97.6 per cent and Arushi Bansal was the Science topper with 97.4 per cent.

As the CBSE board had to cancel some papers due to the Covid-19 pandemic and results were declared based on a best of three score for some, it evoked mixed reactions among students.

“I am very happy with my score of 98.2 per cent and topping my school. While I was unable to appear for my sociology exam due to the cancellation of the remaining papers, I got the best of three score for the subject,” said Tupe, who hopes to pursue a BA Honours in Political Science from Delhi University.

Singh, the Commerce stream topper, couldn’t appear for her Business Studies exam. “When it was uncertain whether or not the exams will be conducted, it was difficult to study for my BSt paper as well as the entrance examins,” she said.

Varuna Tewary from Humanities, who also scored a 97.4 per cent, said, “While I wished to attempt my Sociology exam, I am pleased with the average I got,” she said.

Lakshmi Kumar, director of The Orchid School in Baner, said the school wasn’t able to access its overall results till evening.

At Vikhe Patil Memorial School, Patrakar Nagar, from which 82 students appeared in the Science and Commerce stream, the Commerce students outshined the Science students. While Akash Konar was the Science stream topper with 96 per cent, Pratik Soman with 97.2 per cent emerged as the Commerce topper.

