Pune: Senior citizens, meritorious students and Covid warriors felicitated

Senior citizens who have set examples “worth emulating”, female Covid warriors and outstanding girl students were honoured at a function organised by the Kasarwadi Citizens Forum at suburban Kasarwadi on International Women’s Day. They were felicitated by former mayor Yogesh Behl, former standing committee chairperson Seema Savale, corporators Shyam Lande and Asha Shendge on Sunday evening.

Among those felicitated was Shobha Thorat, a nurse with Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital who spent six months battling the ailment in the intensive care unit. “My internal strength helped me battle Covid through this tough period. I was determined to fight it out and I am glad I overcame it,” said Thorat.

Prajakta Kale, an MBA student, was honoured for donating plasma for Covid-19 patients soon after she had recovered from a coronavirus infection. “I was infected with Covid. Soon after I recovered, there was a huge demand for plasma. The YCM hospital had run out of plasma and every day relatives of patients were landing up at the hospital in an effort to save them. Without much thought, I rushed forth to donate plasma. During that period, it was important to do your bit to save lives as people were dying every day,” said Prajakta, who was the only female from Kasarwadi to donate plasma in the initial few months of the pandemic.

Vaishnavi Ghode, daughter of a driver who secured 92 per cent marks in a Staff Selection Commission exam, was also honoured. Vaishnavi lived in a one-room tenement in a chawl in Kasarwadi. Despite the odds, she secured the highest marks in her school. “My discipline and tenacity have helped me emerge on top… I will continue to do everything to make my family feel proud of me,” said Vaishnavi.

Two other students, Pooja and Akansha, who had secured over 90 per cent marks were also felicitated. Pramod Shinde, their teacher, said, “These students come from poor families but their sheer hard work and single-minded devotion helped them outscore other students,” he said.

Shilpa Palaskar, another Covid warrior, was felicitated for making valiant efforts to save the life of her mother infected with the virus. “I did everything possible that I could to save the life of my mother. I moved her from one hospital to another. I went straight into the intensive care unit to console my mother at a time when people were afraid of even going close to Covid patients. In the end, my mother lost the battle despite all our efforts to save her life…She was my strong support, strength and my inspiration,” she said.

Senior citizens ranging from the age of 70 to 85 years turned up in big numbers and were felicitated on the occasion. They spoke animatedly about the 50 years of life they spent in the suburb of Kasarwadi. Those felicitated include Jayshree Marale, Malti Kale, Vimal More, Meenatai Chordia, Alka Landge, Padmaja Bora, Kanta Rakshe, Yashodha Bhosale, Indubai Landge, Nirmala Nimbalkar Kaku, Meera Landge, Bansode Kaku, Tereja Lokhande, Kaushalya, Dhamale, Ratnaprabha Mane and Vimal Godke.

Jayshree Marale, who spent her lifetime in the suburb and retired as a civic school principal, said, “Had I not come down from Sangli and settled in Kasarwadi, I do not think I would have been able to achieve what I have. I taught thousands of poor students in civic schools who have made it big in their life. It gives me immense pleasure and a sense of pride….We have a unique bonding in the suburb. We support one another which has ensured prosperity to most of us.”

Meenatai Chordia, who has been running a grocery shop for 50 years in Kasarwadi, said, “I take immense pride for having spent my entire life in Kasarwadi. We know and support one another. Unlike other suburbs, Kasarwadi has been known for peace and communal harmony.”

Navin Borhade, a senior agriculture officer with the Maharashtra government, said, “I spent my childhood in Kasarwadi. The values and principles that the citizens, especially the womenfolk, imbibed in me have helped me achieve success in life. Had it not been for the ‘ideal women’ of Kasarwadi, I don’t think I would have become a good citizen.”

Corporator Savale said, “Kasarwadi is one of the most popular suburbs of Pimpri-Chinchwad. People from other parts of the industrial city draw inspiration from those living in Kasarwadi. Several citizens from Kasarwadi have made it big in life. Most people living here are large-hearted, sensible and peace-loving. They have contributed immensely to the progress of the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad,” she said.

Former mayor Behl said, “It is a moment of pride for me that I have been called to honour such outstanding citizens. The ideal set by the senior citizens, Covid warriors and outstanding citizens from Kasarwadi is worth emulating….they are unsung heroes. Citizens from other parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad should take a leaf out of the books of those living in Kasarwadi. They have set a perfect example of harmonious living and living with pride, dignity and happiness.”

Mayor Usha Dhore said in her message, “Even the presence of senior citizens is an immense source of inspiration to today’s generation. The way they have lived their lives reflects their strong personalities. I extend my best wishes for their future life.”

Corporators Lande and Shendge, former corporator Jeetandra Nanaware and Marathi TV actor Sandeep Sakore were also present on the occasion.

Forum coordinators Jayant Kariya and Shridhar Chalkha said, “For the past two years, we could not hold the function on International Women’s Day due to Covid-19. But this time as restrictions have eased, we decided to honour the stellar citizens among us.”