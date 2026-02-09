Senior cyclists from Pune, Mumbai pedal 3,830 km across Southeast Asia in 41 days

With their bicycles carefully packed in boxes and flown from Pune to Bangkok, then assembled at the airport and along with the luggage—around 10–12 kg per rider, this team of six senior citizens went on to successfully complete an arduous and extraordinary cycling expedition across South -East Asia-Thailand-Laos-Cambodia and Vietnam covering 3,830 km in 41 days.

Long distance cycling is their shared passion and the team from Pune and Mumbai comprising retired officials from an MNC, pharmaceutical firm and even Maharashtra police connected with local communities, visited schools and promoted the message about friendship and understanding across cultures.

Led by Pune based 68-year-old Sanjay Katti the other team members include Ramakant Mahadik, 72, Dhananjay Madan 67, Sanjay Kumthekar,62, Raju (Anand) Patil, 59 and Monish Chakraborty,55.