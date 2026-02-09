Senior cyclists from Pune, Mumbai pedal 3,830 km across Southeast Asia in 41 days

Led by Pune based 68-year-old Sanjay Katti the other team members include Ramakant Mahadik, 72, Dhananjay Madan 67, Sanjay Kumthekar,62, Raju (Anand) Patil, 59 and Monish Chakraborty,55.

Dhananjay Madan, Monish Chakraborty, Sanjay Kumthekar, Sanjay Katti, Raju (Anand) Patil, and Ramakant Mahadik. (Express Photo)Dhananjay Madan, Monish Chakraborty, Sanjay Kumthekar, Sanjay Katti, Raju (Anand) Patil, and Ramakant Mahadik. (Express Photo)
With their bicycles carefully packed in boxes and flown from Pune to Bangkok, then assembled at the airport and along with the luggage—around 10–12 kg per rider, this team of six senior citizens went on to successfully complete an arduous and extraordinary cycling expedition across South -East Asia-Thailand-Laos-Cambodia and Vietnam covering 3,830 km in 41 days.

Long distance cycling is their shared passion and the team from Pune and Mumbai comprising retired officials from an MNC, pharmaceutical firm and even Maharashtra police connected with local communities, visited schools and promoted the message about friendship and understanding across cultures.

The expedition commenced in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 6, last year and the cyclists proceeded to Ayutthaya later heading north into Laos, reaching Vientiane, the capital city. After sightseeing in Vientiane, the team traveled south to Pakse and entered Cambodia through the Nong Nok Kheine border. In Cambodia, they visited Angkor Wat in Siem Reap before proceeding to Phnom Penh, the capital city.

After crossing the Bavet–Moc Bai border to enter Vietnam, continuing on to Ho Chi Minh City. From Ho Chi Minh City, they cycled all the way to Hanoi, covering approximately 1,800 km from south to north in 30 days, passing through Nha Trang, Hoi An, Da Nang, Phong Nha, and Ninh Binh, finally reaching Hanoi.

“We would begin at 6 am and cycle around 80-100 kms. After every eight days of cycling, two rest days were scheduled,” Katti, who has undertaken mountaineering expeditions before he actively started cycling. “I had back pain and my knees were bothering me, especially when going downhill,” Katti recalled as later he took up long distance cycling post retirement as Deputy General Manager with Mercedes Benz. Katti would be amazed by the wide variety of natural attractions during his long-distance rides , meet like-minded cyclists and decide to ride together.
Raju (Anand) Patil who retired as ACP, Thane said that good health is the basic foundation of success. “True wealth begins with being well,” Patil who was part of the team and has also engaged in several long-distance rides. For Chakraborty who decided to opt for early retirement as district manager-Pfizer India said after three decades in the field he decided to pursue his passion – mountaineering and trekking and is also part of Pune based ‘Young Seniors’ cycling group that meets regularly daily and follows a set schedule.

The other three are also avid cyclists and the team says it was remarkable that the entire expedition was successfully completed without any mishaps, loss of belongings, illness or even a single argument among them.

“Preparedness is the key. There is no room for losing concentration and while riding, we ensured to avoid distractions like phone calls or chatting. Also we had a clear rule: no alcohol, purely as a safety precaution,” Katti said, adding that the team returned to Pune on Feb 4 this year.

