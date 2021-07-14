Pune: Senior citizen killed in road mishap, car driver arrested

A senior citizen died in a road mishap in Kondhwa Tuesday afternoon. The deceased, Richard Charlie Morris (60), was a resident of Kamela society in Kondhwa Khurd, police said.

His son Micky (28), has lodged the FIR in this case at Kondhwa police station.

According to police, Richard was walking on the road in front of Kamela society at 3 pm when a car, while reversing, knocked him down.

The impact was so severe that Richard sustained major injuries and died. The driver, Aniket Vishwas Pangare (28), has been arrested for negligent driving, police said.

