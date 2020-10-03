Pune: Sena leader dies in attack by armed men, 3 held

Police said the assailants escaped from the spot on two- wheelers. (Representational)

A local Shiv Sena leader succumbed to injuries he sustained in an attack at Budhwar Peth area in Pune, police said Friday.

Deepak Maratkar (32), a resident of Gawli Ali in Budhwar Peth, was son of former Sena corporator Vijay Maratkar and an office-bearer of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing.

According to police, Deepak had stepped out after dinner when he was attacked by a group of people armed with sharp weapons around 12.15 am on Friday.

Police said the assailants escaped from the spot on two- wheelers. On receiving information about the incident, a police team and Deepak’s supporters and family members reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 4 am.

His relative Rahul Alamkhane (43), also a resident of Budhwar Peth, has lodged a complaint at the Faraskhana police station. Based on this complaint, police have booked eight persons, including a woman, under sections 302, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

DCP (Zone 1) Swapna Gore, ACP Milind Patil, Senior Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar, Inspector Dadasaheb Gaikwad and other police officers visited the crime scene.

Police said the accused named in the FIR include Ashwini Kamble, Mahendra Saraf, Sunny Kolte, Sandip Kolte, Rohit Kamble, Rahul Ragir, Niranjan Mahankale and one more person.

Police arrested Kamble, Saraf and Mahankale on Friday after questioning them for and search teams have been formed for nabbing the others. Police officers said prima-facie, the murder appearrs to be a fallout of political dispute, but several angles are being probed.

Deepak’s father Vijay Maratkar was a senior Sena leader from Pune city and a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for two terms. He had lost the last civic elections. He died of Covid-19 two months back.

Police said there was a quarrel between Deepak and some of the accused a few days back and it is now being investigated. Also, police are probing an alleged dispute between him and Saraf and Kamble. Police said Kamble had contested civic elections against Vijay Maratkar.

The Budhwar Peth area, located in the heart of the city, is tense in the wake of the incident. Leaders of various political parties have met DCP Gore and sought stern action. Police force has been deployed to prevent any law and order situation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd