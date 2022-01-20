Pune: Seminar on space security held to mark Raising Day at MILIT

To commemorate its 10th Raising Day, the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune, the premier tri-services technology institute of the Armed Forces based at Girinagar, conducted a seminar on ‘Space Security: National Security Challenges and Strategic Implications’ Wednesday.

MILIT Commandant Air Vice Marshal V Rajasekhar initiated the proceedings, which were attended by 400 online participants from various Defence establishments all over the country.

The seminar was conducted in the virtual mode owing to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

Speakers and delegates who participated in the seminar included Air Marshal B R Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, Dr V R Lalithambika, Distinguished Scientist and Director, Directorate of Human Space Programme ISRO, Lt Gen Anil K Bhatt (retd), Director-General, Indian Space Association, Air Vice Marshal D V Khot, Director General Defence Space Agency, Major General Dhruv C Katoch, (retd), Additional Director at Centre for Land Warfare Studies and Group Captain Ajey Lele (retd), Senior Fellow, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis.

Krishna during his keynote address spoke on the need and options for space security from an Indian perspective.

“The seminar deliberated on leveraging space for attaining strategic ascendancy, bolstering self-reliance and reinforcing public-private partnership in the space arena and weaponization and militarisation of space,” a press statement issued through the Defence PRO, Pune, said.

The panel discussion was moderated by Khot. The event culminated with a vote of thanks given by Group Captain G Mahesh Kumar.