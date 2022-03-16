Pune: Seminar on marine engineering concludes

A two-day technical seminar on the central theme of Marine Engineering 2030 – Indian Navy Readiness Towards Enhanced Combat Effectiveness concluded at Lonavala-based INS Shivaji on Tuesday.

Chief of Material of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, was the Chief Guest for the seminar. Papers were presented during the seminar under sub-themes of Technological Advancement and Challenges in Operation and Maintenance of Onboard Machinery Controls, Self-Reliance – Atmanirbhar Bharat – Ideas for Standardisation in New Generation Ships, and Changing Marine Engineering Environment and Readiness to Adapt Electric and Hybrid Propulsion.

The seminar comprised presentations by prominent speakers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and academicians of international repute besides subject matter experts from the Indian Navy and exposed the audience to latest and emerging technologies in the field of Marine Engineering.

Various OEMs like GE Power Conversion, GE Marine, L&T, L3 Harris, Rolls Royce, MTU, Walchandnagar India Ltd and Shree Ref participated in the seminar and presented their papers.