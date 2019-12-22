Pune: Self-help groups embrace success at rural carnival

“The first time we came here, the sale was of Rs 800. Whereas last year, our sale was Rs 4.5 lakh,” says Surekha Wakure, a member of the group. (Representational Image/Express Photo) “The first time we came here, the sale was of Rs 800. Whereas last year, our sale was Rs 4.5 lakh,” says Surekha Wakure, a member of the group. (Representational Image/Express Photo)

Written by AMANDEEP

The 14th edition of Bhimthadi Jatra, the rural carnival organised by the ‘Save Rural India’ under the aegis of Agricultural Development Trust, began in the city on December 18. The event is aimed at empowering women and highlights produce from over 350 women’s self-help groups from across the country.

Several products including masalas, flavoured sevaiyyan and pickles are sold by these self-help groups. Santoshi Mata Mahila Bachat Gat is a self-help group that has been taking part in the carnival ever since its inception 14 years ago. They sell several kinds of masalas like garam masala, mutton masala, Kolhapuri masala, Kashmiri garam masala, among others.

“The first time we came here, the sale was of Rs 800. Whereas last year, our sale was Rs 4.5 lakh,” says Surekha Wakure, a member of the group.

“We invest the savings of the self-help group in making these products,” she adds, handing out her visiting card. The group has now started home delivery of products in the city.

Renuka Mahila Bachat Gat is a group from Satara that has come to the carnival for the first time. “I found out about the Jatra from a friend and approached the organisers. Our group is 12 years old now,” says Sneha Sanjay Devagiri. Their products include masalas, sevaiyyan in flavours like mango and chocolate, curry leaf chutney, among others.

“We have brought almost 500 kg of produce. It is going good and we are hopeful that we will sell it all,” she says.

