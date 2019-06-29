Pune sees second wettest June day since 2009; downpour wipes out city’s rainfall deficiency this month

Heavy rains over the last two days have completely wiped out Pune city’s rain deficiency for the month of June and the total rainfall is now marginally above normal for this time of the year.

With 73 mm of rain, the city experienced its second wettest June day since 2009, between the mornings of June 27 and June 28, even as moderate rainfall continued over the city throughout Friday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the rainfall recorded in the city was 25.3 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained that similar rainfall activity will continue over the state till June 30.

“The recent rainfall spell over the city has cleared the rain deficiency as the city has now recorded 134.3 mm as opposed to the normal 125 mm for this time of the year,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.

Konkan and Goa also received extremely heavy rainfall on Friday, with some stations recording rainfall as high as 180 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday. Some cities in Maharashtra that received good rainfall on Friday included Mumbai, Dahanu, Mahabaleshwar and Satara. The heavy spell was the result of a low-lying cyclonic circulation over south Madhya Pradesh, along with a trough that lay south of Gujarat and became less marked towards late Friday evening.

“Konkan and Goa will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till the end of the month, whereas rainfall intensity over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha will reduce. However, there would be continuous spells throughout the state till June 30,” added Kashyapi.

With a fresh low pressure system expected to form over the head Bay (north Bay of Bengal) region, this system is likely to strengthen the monsoon that will make further advancements over to the northwestern regions in the first week of July.

This system will bring heavy to very heavy showers over Odisha, Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Maharashtra on July 2 and July 3, warned IMD officials.

As on Friday, the monsoon had advanced to Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Pendra, Sultanpur, Lakhimpur, Kheri and Mukteshwar, and further advancement is expected in July.